MA Stadium to get first Sports Climbing Wall by April end

JAMMU, Mar 6: The climbers who used to leave Jammu and Kashmir for training can now rejoice as Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium, located in the city center, will have its first artificial climbing wall by the end of April this year. The long wait is finally over.

The climbers and members of the Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir (MAJK) are thrilled to have the first Government-owned complete climbing wall at a popular sports venue. They hope that this facility will boost the popularity of adventure sports in the winter capital.

To be certified by the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), the 15-meter high wall worth Rs 3.90 lakhs will facilitate the disciplines of lead climbing, bouldering, speed climbing besides a practice wall.

An international sports climber from Jammu, Shivani Charak, expressed that she has been involved in this sport for ten years and has encountered numerous challenges due to the lack of climbing walls in Jammu. She believes that with the recent availability of a climbing wall of International standard, more young people will now have the opportunity to participate in the sport.

“We are determined to create a world class infrastructure and as a part of this commitment, first ever climbing wall is coming up at M A Stadium on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following his meeting with a group of climbers,” Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull said.

“The dream of climbers is ultimately transforming into a reality and very soon after its formal inauguration, the climbers will be seen undertaking training sessions on this wall at their home turf,” Gull added. The Secretary ensured that besides regular training sessions, certified courses will also be conducted under the guidance of experts of national and international repute for the climbers and mountaineers of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We welcome this initiative of the administration of providing a special wall at M A Stadium. There is no dearth of talent in Jammu and Kashmir and we are sure that after inauguration of the wall, the climbers will further excel at national and international levels to earn laurels to this region.” President, Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said.

Senior Vice President, Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir, Ram Khajuria claimed that earlier climbers had to move out of the Jammu and Kashmir for training in other States or in private clubs, which is a costly affair, adding, “but, with this complete artificial wall, our climbers will be able to practice in hometown.” “The climbing wall will be benefiting our climbers in future in a broader perspective,” said Khajuria. Notably, the artificial climbing wall, the work on which started in August 2023 is expected to complete by April ending this year and will be thrown open for the climbers.