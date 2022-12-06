LG Rolling Trophy gets underway in Jammu

*Ganderbal, Anantnag enter semis in Kashmir

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 6: LGs Rolling Cricket Trophy got underway in full swing in both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir wherein league matches were held at Khel Gaon Jammu, while teams of Ganderbal and Anantnag entered in semifinals round at Kashmir, here today.

In Jammu, two matches each were played at Khel Gaon Nagrota and University Ground Jammu, wherein first match was won by District Poonch by beating Samba by 49 runs in which Irfan was declared as man of the match, while in 2nd match, Jammu defeated Reasi by 32 runs, wherein Ankush was declared as man of the match and Ramban beat Kathua by 3 wickets in which Rafak was declared as man of the match, besides Udhampur trounced Kishtwar by 8 wickets, wherein Ankush Bandral was declared man of the match.

Meanwhile, in Kashmir Ganderbal sealed its place in semifinals from Pool A at Pulwama, while Anantnag also sailed into semi-finals from Pool B at Anantnag.

At Sports Stadium Pulwama, Baramullah won the match against the district Shopian. Shopian scored 153 runs for 6 wickets, in which Saleem made 77 runs. In reply, Baramulla won the match by 5 wickets as Muntazir was the top scorer with 77 runs. Muntazir Mir was declared man of the match.

At Lelhar open field, Budgam scored 172 runs for 9 wickets with the help of Tajamul who scored 46 runs, while Ganderbal achieved the target in the last over. Danish Muzaffer was declared as man of the match.

At Sports Stadium Mattan, Kupwara locked horns with the Anantnag team and scored 152 runs in which Junaid and Anwar made 53 & 44 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Aamir & Tabraiz claimed 3 and 2 wickets respectively. In response, Anantnag boys helped their team to register an easy win over their opponents.

The sports extravaganza is being organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports across J&K and more than 40 thousand youth are participating in the tournament.