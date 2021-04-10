LG, Rijiju inaugurate Water Sports Academy at Nehru Park

*J&K best in country in terms of modern water sports equipment: Sinha

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 10: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, along with Union Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kirren Rijiju today inaugurated Khelo India Centre of Excellence, “Water Sports Academy” at Nehru Park in world-famous Dal lake.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor expressed his gratitude towards Kirren Rijiju and thanked GoI, for adopting the Water Sports Centre as Khelo India Centre of Excellence.

Dedicating the Water Sports Centre of Excellence to public, the Lt Governor observed that the new facility will add another feather to the already existing infrastructure of water sports. The aim of Khelo India is to covert the basic structure of sports centres into a state-of-the-art sports facility with modern equipment, top-class coaches so that in the next 10 years, India would reach top ranks in Olympics, he added.

The Lt Governor said that the second Water Sports Centre is coming up at Ranjit Sagar Dam in Kathua to promote water sports in Jammu division, and hoped that it would also be adopted as the Khelo India Centre of Excellence.

J&K is best in the country in terms of modern water sports equipment. Last year, we launched International Standard Water Sports Equipment which will enable the athletes from the region to improve their performance and show great results in the national and international competitions, added the Lt Governor.

Terming sports activities and their promotion as an important tool for social change, the Lt Governor called upon the sportspersons to be the ambassadors of the country and its development.

Highlighting the measures taken by the Government for the promotion of sports in the region, the Lt Governor said that last year, despite the challenges of the Corona epidemic, a number of sports tournaments were held, following all protocols, to provide a platform for the talents in our UT.

We are aiming to provide high standard training to young boys and girls of Jammu and Kashmir in all 53 disciplines of Olympic Games this year. At least 15 lakh youth of J&K would get opportunities to participate in various sports activities, observed the Lt Governor.

Around 8500 players are estimated to participate in the upcoming Premier League in four disciplines – Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball and Hockey, he added.

Speaking on the budgetary provision for sports, the Lt Governor maintained that in the recent budget, an amount of Rs 513 crore has been kept for Youth Empowerment and Sports.

“We are working at many levels in the field of sports in Jammu and Kashmir. Our foremost aim is to identify the grassroots talent, then provide them with right training and environment, and select promising players in a transparent manner for national and international tournaments.”

Promotion was needed to adopt sports as a career along with curriculum at the school level. Therefore, it was decided that sports kits worth Rs 20,000 would be given to children in all 4290 panchayats. Today, I can say with great pride that J&K is better equipped with sports infrastructure and facilities than many other states and UTs, said the Lt Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kirren Rijiju assured full sport of Union Ministry in development of sports in J&K. For the promotion of football amongst the women folks, we are planning to conduct Women Football league in the region, added the Union MoS.

Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor; Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports; P.K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sh. Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Tourism; S N Meena, Senior Director SAI; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Rahul Pandey, Director Information & PR; Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council; President Water Sports Association, and other officers besides, Sports personalities were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, various water Sports activities, demonstrations showcasing water sports talent of J&K including kayaking, Surf Riding, Canoe Slalom, Dal lifestyle, Water skiing , Canoe Sprint Race, swimming, besides, cultural programmes were presented to mark the event.