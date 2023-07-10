LG interacts with Indian Wushu team bound for 19th Asian Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 10: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (JKUT), Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha interacted with Indian Wushu team athletes and their coaches bound for 19th Asian Games, at Raj Bhavan, here today.

The Lieutenant Governor conveyed his best wishes and blessings of entire Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to the players, attending training camp at Srinagar. “I am confident that our contingent will win laurels and make the country proud,” Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said.

The Wushu players are attending the National Coaching camp in Srinagar organized by Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports after which they will leave for China on August 5, 2023.