Legends League Cricketers enjoy golf on rest day

* Harbhajan, others pay obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 28: As a pleasant break from playing cricket, well-known cricket players from the Legends League such as Martin Guptil, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Dunk, Devon Smith, Rusty Theron, Tilakratne Dilshan, Nikhil Chopra, and others, took some time off from their busy tournament schedule to unwind with a leisurely round of golf at the beautiful Jammu Tawi Golf Course here today.

Amidst the lush greens and breathtaking landscapes of Jammu Tawi Golf Course, players were seen enjoying a friendly competition, displaying the camaraderie that transcends beyond cricket boundaries.

Martin Guptil expressed, “It’s not just the cricket grounds that are spectacular in Jammu; the golf course is equally enchanting.” Kevin Pietersen echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the stunning course would remain etched in their memories.

The visit to Jammu Tawi Golf Course not only provided the cricketers with a rejuvenating break but also fostered a connection between the international sports stars and the local community. As these cricket legends continue to dazzle on the cricket field, their off-day golf outing serves as a memorable chapter in their Jammu experience. Manav Gupta, Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course briefed them about the amenities of Jammu Tawi Golf Course and also invited them for the future events of Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

Meanwhile, some of the former international Indian cricketers including Harbhajan Singh paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine. The cricketers reached Katra in the morning and left for Bhawan to offer prayers and later returned back to Jammu.