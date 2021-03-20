Ladakh Police organises Archery competition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Mar 20: As a part of the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, Ladakh Police today organised an Archery competition at District Police Line, Choglamsar, here today.

A total of 28 teams, including 10 from Kargil and 18 from Leh district, took part in the Archery tournament. DIG Leh-Kargil Range, Bhim Sen Tuti, inaugurated the Archery competition.

Meanwhile, speaking during the closing ceremony, Advisor to LG Ladakh, Umang Narula, stated that Ladakh Police was assigned the task of organising the Archery competition as a part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. He shared that the Administration of UT Ladakh is keen to develop Archery in the region.

Additional Directorate General of Police (ADGP), Ladakh, SS Khandare, shared that Ladakh Police organised the Archery competition at block, district, divisional and UT-levels as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations. He added that Ladakh Police would conduct such tournaments in the future also.

The Skara Archery team won the first prize, followed by the Chuchot team. The Saboo-Phu team bagged the third prize.

AIG Personnel PHQ, Stanzin Nurboo, gave the vote of thanks. SSP Leh, Rajiv Pandey was also present during the event.