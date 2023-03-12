KV Masters scripts win over Spartans

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: KV Masters defeated Rising Spartans by 5 wickets in a T-20 match, organized at KV2 School Ground under the guidance of KV2 (Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2) Principal Bhushan Kumar, here today.

KV Masters led by Samendar Rathore won the toss and put Rising Spartans into bat. Spartans led by Pawan Parihar started steadily with openers Vishal Khajuria (26 runs) and Raghav (16 runs). Good seam bowling of Manjeet, Nipun (1 wicket each) and Sunny Kotwal kept the run rate under control with two quick wickets in the power-play.

Amit scored 45 runs and built a 70 partnership with Vishal which helped the Spartans to score 103 runs by losing 2 wickets after 10 overs. The Spartans were heading for a huge total but the introduction of Sachin Kumar (4 wickets) put the brakes on the runs restricting Rising Spartans. A late flourish by Shubham (39 runs) helped them to score 176/6 in stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, KV Masters started well with Sachin Kumar hitting another well crafted fifty (72 runs) and Samendar Rathore (42 runs) who both gave a flying start of 108 runs opening partnership in 11 overs. The middle order batsmen Navjot Singh (12 runs), Sikander Oberoi (unbeaten 10 runs) and Naresh Kumar (unbeaten 9 runs) completed the chase in the 19th over.

For the Spartans, Raghav took 2 wickets, Kapish and Shubham clinched 1 wicket each. Sachin Kumar was once again declared player of the match for his all round performance.