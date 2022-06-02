KU organises inter-college cycle race

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 2: Kashmir University’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) organised an inter-college cycle race for men as a part of the 5th World Bicycle Day.

The race was flagged off by Director DPES Prof Showkat Ahmad Shah which witnessed an overwhelming participation of 55 cyclists from 14 affiliated Colleges of the University. The race started from Sonawar and culminated at Kashmir University’s Rumi Gate.

Prof Showket said the race was organised to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling on physical and mental wellbeing of people and also to promote cycling culture in the University of Kashmir.

He urged the students to make use of bicycles more than bikes and cars to attain good physical fitness.

Later, a medal distribution ceremony was held wherein Provost (Boys), Prof Aejaz Muhammad Sheikh highlighted the importance of cycling.

Moin Nabi of Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar clinched Gold by clocking a time of 25:30, while Mohammad Akib Ganie of GDC Sopore and Javaid Bashir Dar of GDC Magam bagged silver and bronze respectively with clocked timing 28:07 and 28:28.

Dr Surjeet Singh conducted proceedings of the ceremony and also delivered a vote of thanks.