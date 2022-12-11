KPPL Edition-III: BCC, TCC script wins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 11: Promising batters-Vishu and Sujal shone with the willow, showing stellar grit and tenacity to notch up brilliant half-centuries, while Nittu, Vaibhav Kaul, Praful Dhar and Amrit Khar sparkled with the ball to guide Bharat Cricket Club (BCC) and Trident Cricket Club (TCC) to convincing victories in the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) Edition-III, being organised by Lalitaditya Education, Sports and Health Organisation, under the overall supervision of Ankur Bagati and Ashish Kachroo at KC Sports Club ground, here.

In the first match played today, Bharat Cricket Club got the better of Navreh Cricket Club by a narrow margin of 17 runs.

Batting first, Bharat Cricket Club scored 146 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Vishu played a brilliant innings of 60 runs off 44 balls, studded with 7 fours and one six, while Akshay Sehgal contributed brisk 35 runs off 27 balls with 3 massive sixes.

Ajay Takoo took 2 wickets for Navreh Cricket Club by conceding 35 runs in his 4 overs.

In reply, Navreh Club bundled out for 129 runs in 18.4 overs, thus lost the match by 17 runs. Ave Kachroo top scored with 46 runs off 43 balls with 7 boundaries.

For Bharat Cricket Club, Nittu was the pick of the bowlers who captured 3 wickets by conceding 19 runs in his 4 overs, while Sushil bagged 2 wickets. Vishu was declared as the man of the match for brilliant batting display.

In another match, Tridents Cricket Club defeated SCC in an easy contest by 4 wickets.

Batting first, SCC scored a modest total of 118 runs in 19.4 overs. Rohan Punjabi top scored with 28 runs. For Tridents Cricket Club, Vaibhav Kaul took 3 wickets by giving away 27 runs in 3 overs, while Amrit Khar and Praful Dhar were economical with 2 scalps each.

In reply, Tridents Cricket Club chased the target easily in 14.2 overs by losing 4 wickets to win the match by 6 wickets. Sujal Raina was in sublime touch, scoring power-packed 60 runs off 36 balls, studded with 8 fours and one six, while Nitin Bhatt contributed unbeaten 23 runs to the total.

For SCC, Rajesh Khatri took 2 wickets by conceding 15 runs in his 4 overs.