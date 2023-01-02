KKR Marheen beats Amigos in 1st quarter-final

11th Police Martyr’s Memorial T-20 Championship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Jan 2: KKR Marheen defeated Amigos Sports Club Panipat by 22 runs in the 1st quarterfinal match of the ongoing 11th Police Martyr’s Memorial T-20 Championship and entered into semi-finals, being played at Sports Stadium, here today.

KKR Marheen won the toss and chose to bat first and gave the target of 140 runs in stipulated 20 overs with the loss of 9 wickets. Tarun scored 54 runs in 58 balls, studded with 7 boundaries and one 1 maximum and Dikshant Kundal scored 25 runs in 11 balls.

In reply, Amigos Sports Club failed to chase the target and made 114 runs by losing 9 wickets in the process. Tarun was declared as man of the match for his outstanding batting.