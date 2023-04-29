KKR fail to fire despite Gurbaz’s 39-ball-81

KOLKATA, Apr 29:

Gujarat Titans bowling unit held its own despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s scintillating 81 as Kolkata Knight Riders could only manage a below-par 179 for 7 on a good batting track in an IPL match, here on Saturday.

Returning to the side after Jason Roy pulled out because of a back spasm, the Afghanistan opener struck his second fifty of the season as he smashed seven sixes and five fours en route to his 39-ball knock.

But once rookie Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed (4-0-21-2) dismissed his teammate with compatriot Rashid Khan completing a well-judged catch, KKR didn’t make good use of the final few overs as Mohammed Shami (3/33 in 4 overs) and Irishman Josh Little (2/25 in 4 overs) did play their part to perfection.

At 135/5, KKR had the firepower of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh with 28 balls to go. But they could not get past 200-mark, which always gives a team psychological edge.

Rinku became Noor’s second victim, while ‘birthday boy’ Russell could not express himself fully with GT bowlers doing well to restrict him for a 19-ball 34 not out (2×4, 3×6).

KKR managed just 45 runs and lost three wickets in the final five overs.

Put into bat, after a 45-minute rain interruption KKR lost two wickets in the powerplay with Shami dismissing Narayan Jagadeesan (19 off 15 balls) and comeback man Shardul Thakur who capped a four-ball duck before being caught by superb backward running catch by Mohit Sharma.

But that did not drag back KKR as Gurbaz showed the way with some clean powerhitting, racing to a 27-ball fifty with four fours and four sixes.

Making his intent clear, Gurbaz teed off smashing GT skipper Pandya for two sixes in three balls.

He then took the attack on Shami with disdain. (PTI)

Scoreboard

Kolkata Knight Rider

Narayan Jagadeesan lbw b Mohd Shami 19

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Rashid Khan b Noor Ahmad 81

Shardul Thakur c Sharma b Mohd Shami 0

Venkatesh Iyer lbw b Little 11

Nitish Rana c Tewatia b Little 4

Rinku Singh c Little b Noor Ahmad 19

Andre Russell c Tewatia b Mohd Shami 34

David Wiese not out 8

Extras: (W-3) 3

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 179

Fall of wickets: 1/23 2/47 3/84 4/88 5/135 6/156 7/179

Bowling:Mohammed Shami 4-0-33-3, Hardik Pandya 3-0-34-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-54-0, Josh Little 4-0-25-2, Noor Ahmad 4-0-21-2, Mohit Sharma 1-0-12-0.

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha c Harshit Rana b Russell 10

Shubman Gill c Russell b Narine 49

Hardik Pandya lbw b Harshit Rana 26

Vijay Shankar not out 51

David Miller not out 32

Extras: (LB-9 W-3) 12

Total: (For 3 wickets in 17.5 overs) 180

Fall of wickets: 1/41 2/91 3/93

Bowling: Harshit Rana 3-0-25-1, Andre Russell 3-0-29-1, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-42-0, Suyash Sharma 4-0-37-0, Sunil Narine 3-0-24-1, Nitish Rana 0.5-0-14-0.