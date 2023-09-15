Kids Cup Open Karate C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: A one-day kids cup open Karate Championship was inaugurated by Dr. Tarun Sharma, President Nat Manch here today.

In the ongoing tournament, more than 150 Karate players participated which was organised by Japan Shotokan Karate-Do Kanninjuku Organization J&K in Balwal Zone. In the tournament, more than 150 Karatekas participated.

Ganesh Gupta, Chief Instructor and Examiner Japan Shotokan Karate-Do Kanninjuku Organization J&K, Vikas Charak, Shivam Khajuria, Paramjeet Singh others were also present in the function. Many schools and clubs from all over Jammu district also participated.