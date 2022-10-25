Khari Upper A wins Volleyball Tournament title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 25: Volleyball Tournament which was started at Government Higher Secondary School Khari under the banner of Police Flag Day/Police Commemoration Day on the directions of SP Ramban Mohita Sharma culminated successfully.

A total of 8 teams from different panchayats of tehsil Khari participated in the tournament.

The final occasion was graced by the presence of SDPO Banihal DySP Nisar Ahmed Khoja, SHO Police Station Banihal Inspector Mohd Afzal Wani, SHO Police Station Ramsoo Inspector Naeem ul Haq and Incharge Police Post Khari PSI Sweet Singh.

The final match was played between Khari Upper A and Khari Upper B. Team Khari Upper A won the title match and lifted the trophy.

Shahid Yousuf of Khari Upper A was declared as man of the match and Nisar Ahmed of Khari Upper B was adjudged as the best player of the tournament.

SDPO Banihal felicitated the participants and encouraged youth to participate more in such events.

DDC Khari Gulshan Parveen alongwith other sarpanches and respectable personalities were also present on the spot.