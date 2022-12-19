Khan, Sidha bat for making Jagti Stadium a sports hub

*Declare open sports carnival ‘Waliv Gindav’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Secretary to Government DMRR&R, Nazim Zai Khan and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K, KK Sidha advocated for developing Jagti Stadium into a hub of sports and games.

Both Khan and Sidha expressed their views while declaring open sports carnival ‘Waliv Gindav’ in an impressive, well attended and colourful function at Jagti Sports Stadium, near here today.

The brainchild of Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner J&K ‘Waliv Gindav’ is being executed by NGOs Rising Athletes J&K and Jigar Foundation and is supported by the Departments of Tourism, Youth Services and Sports, Information and Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

While speaking on the occasion, Sidha said that the carnival is being held for five days from December 19 to December 23, wherein over 1000 migrant athletes are taking part in 14 sports disciplines including historic para games.

Sidha said that the main objective of the event is to help youth not to derail from the mainstream by falling prey to the drugs and other allied social evils, adding that sports serves for delight, for ornament and for agility.

“The best of this sports extravaganza is that 86 para athletes are taking part in Wheelchair sprint, Bocca and other allied para games on a newly constructed wheelchair racing track, which is the only facility available for para athletes in Jammu,” maintained Sidha.

Khan while speaking on the occasion complimented the initiative of the Relief Organization with an aim to empower, encourage and evolve the children to the best of their abilities.

He lavished praise on the Rising Athletes J&K for inculcating sports spirit in migrant children and promoting sports culture among migrant youth.

Earlier, the chief guest and the other dignitaries declared the open by releasing the colourful balloons after lighting the traditional lamp.

The event also showcased rich Kashmiri culture and tradition.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Bharat Singh, Secretary AACL; Chandan Kohli, SSP Jammu; Suraj Rakwal, Special Secretary; Kulbhushan, Director Finance and Joint Director Information.

Meanwhile, in Football on day-1 today, All Seasons FC thrashed Sharika FC by five goals to one (5-1), while Mahadev FC defeated Godlike FC by seven goals to one (7-1).

In Wheelchair 50 mtrs sprint, Pradeep Singh clinched gold, Gurdeep Singh bagged silver and Ravi Ji claimed bronze.