Kathua lifts UT level Wrestling C’ship trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Sept 24: Kathua lifted the winner’s trophy in the Union Territory level all age group (AAG) boys wrestling competition at Indoor Stadium Doda today.

More than 200 players from nine districts participated in the event. The main motive behind the sports competitions was to encourage the children towards sports.

The results of under-19 were Ankit Choudhary (Jammu), Mohammad Yaseen (Kathua), Deepak Singh (Reasi) in the 57 kg category; Gorav Singh (Kathua), Surjeet Sharma (Jammu), Ranjeet Singh (Reasi) in the 61 kg category; Sahir Ali (Samba), Sudesh Singh (Udhampur), Jaffar Hussain (Kathua). In the 65 kg category; Jaffar Hussain (Kathua), Gulchain Singh (Reasi), Mohammad Billa (Samba) In the 70 kg category; Ankush Sharma (Jammu), Mohammad Rafiq (Kathua), Sunil Charak (Samba) In the 74 kg category; Sajjan (Jammu), Nayeem (Udhampur), Angrez Singh (Reasi) in the 79 kg category; Shabir Khan (Kathua), Mathu Barti (Jammu), Amrit Thakur (Udhampur) in the 86 kg category; Farman Ali (Kathua), Partab (Samba), Narinder (Reasi) in the 92 kg category; Murad Ali (Kathua), Anwar Khan (Jammu), Vansh (Samba) in the 97 kg category and in the 125 kg category Mushtaq Ali (Kathua), Mohit Kumar (Jammu) bag the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively

The overall medal tally of all the participating districts are Kathua topped the list with nine gold, seven silver and three bronze medals; Jammu bagged eight gold, seven silver and five bronze medals clinching second place; host Doda bagged five gold, five silver and two bronze medals; Reasi got two gold, four silver and six bronze; Samba got two gold, two silver and six bronze; Udhampur got two gold, two silver and three bronze medals; Kishtwar got one gold, Rajouri bagged one silver while Anantnag failed to win any medal. District Kathua lifted the winner’s trophy. Jammu district got the runner-up trophy, while District Doda stood at 3rd place.