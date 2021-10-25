Kashmir Province Chess C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: Kashmir Province Senior Chess Championship 2021-22, organized by All J&K Chess Association under the aegis of J&K State Sports Council, concluded successfully at Indoor Sports Hall Polo Ground, here today.

About 60 participants in senior category from all districts of Kashmir valley participated, wherein Adil Ashraf scored 1st position and remained overall champion of the tournament, while 2nd position was secured by Asim Billah. Khalid Baba, Imitiyaz Ahmad Lone and Junaid Shah clinched 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively, besides 6th and 7th positions were secured by Arshid Ahmad and Faisal Farooq, while 8th, 9th and 10th spots were bagged by Sharief Ahmad, Abhinav Fotedar & Jasim Rashid respectively.

Burhan Ahmad Wani was chief arbiter, while Mushtaq Ahmad Malik was arbiter and Khalid Amin Gojawari was FIDE instructor of the whole event.

It is pertinent to mention here that top 10 winners each of Kashmir and Jammu provinces will participate in upcoming Senior UT level Chess Championship 2021-22.