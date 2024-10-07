Kashmir Marathon: Div Com reviews overall progress of arrangements

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting to review the progress regarding preparations for the successful conduct of Kashmir Marathon.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC, Dr Owais Ahmad; Director Tourism, VC LCMA, ADC Srinagar, SSP Traffic, Commandant SDRF, Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir, officers KPDCL, R&B, Youth Services & Sports, and other concerned departments.

On the occasion, Div reviewed arrangements at the venue with respect to electricity, sanitation, Aid Centres, toilet facilities and seating arrangements.

The meeting deliberated over the selection of different patches of route and establishment of Aid Stations after every 250 meters.

The meeting also discussed the traffic plan to ensure smooth conduct of historic event in Srinagar.

Div Com also reviewed the readiness of water ambulances in the Dal Lake and evacuation plan during any medical exigency.

Considering the major role of Health Department, it was informed that all the arrangements including triage centres, medical aid centres, stretchers and deployment of expert medical teams shall be ensured for timely help to the participants.

It was also informed that top health institutions falling within the proximity of the Marathon route have also been looped in for immediate treatment during emergency.

Commissioner SMC briefed about the existing toilet facilities at the main venue & different places along the route and Mobile Toilet Vehicles at Aid Stations besides installation of bins to ensure clean route.

Regarding deployment of volunteers, Div Com emphasized on providing the training to volunteers and sensitizing them regarding their roles & responsibilities.

The meeting held a threadbare discussion regarding organization of joint medal ceremony after the conclusion of seven hours Full-Marathon and three hours Half-Marathon at SKICC.

Over two thousand registrations have been made from the participants of the country and various other countries.