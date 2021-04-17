Kartikeya, Tamanna, Puneesh excel in Skating C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 17: Kartikeya Puri, Tamanna Saini and Puneesh Puri brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory by clinching top slots in the most coveted 58th National Roller Skating Championship, held recently at Mohali, Punjab.

Showing their extraordinary grit and highest degree of agility, Kartikeya Puri bagged Gold medal in 3 Km Road Race under 17 years category (Boys), whereas in 9-11 years category (girls), Tamanna Saini showcased amazing swiftness and speed to seal 2nd position in the 1000 meters Rink Race and 3rd slot in one lap Road Race, thus bagged one Silver and one Bronze medals and Puneesh Puri won Bronze medal in 1000 meters Rink Race under 9-11 years boys category.

President J&K Roller Skating Association Gurcharan Singh Khurmi lauded the zeal and dexterity of the winners that helped them to trounce their opponents.

“The Association has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the players to provide all the facilities and assistance for grooming their talent, so that the players can excel in their games,” he added.

Parents of the medal winners thanked international skater Arjun Gandotra for guiding the winners.