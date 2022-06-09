Kalaripayattu team leaves to participate in KIYG

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: A 12 member squad of Kalaripayattu from Jammu and Kashmir left for participating in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) at Panchkula in Haryana, here today.

The team members were Anirudh Verma, Tarun Gupta, Nitin Kumar, Zayin Dobriyal, Aradhna, Palak Sharma, Rishika Sharma, Dua Mukhtar, Tanzeela Nazir and Qubra Khan, while Danish Sharma and Tarsem Sharma were accompanied the team as coach and manager respectively.

Dr SM Bali, president KAJK, Arun Khanna (Councillor) and Arshad Aziz (Joint Secretary KAJK) were present during the event.