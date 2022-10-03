Kalaripayattu team leaves for Nat’l

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Selected players posing for a group photograph at MA Stadium, Jammu on Monday.
Selected players posing for a group photograph at MA Stadium, Jammu on Monday.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: J&K Kalaripayattu team left for participation in the National Kalaripayattu Championship in sub-junior, junior and senior for boys and girls categories, scheduled to be held at Trivandrum (Kerala) from October 8 to 10.
The team left for the national championship after the screening, organised by Kalaripayattu Association of J&K. The screening was conducted by the screening committee of the J&K Sports Council, headed by Divisional Sports Officer, Ashok Singh in presence of Danish Sharma, general secretary KAJK, Arshad Aziz, Shabir Ahmad Lone and others at MA Stadium Jammu.

