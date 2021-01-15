Kabaddi Premier League concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 15: Kabaddi Premier League organized by UT of J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Udhampur District Kabaddi Association concluded at Subash Stadium Indoor Sports Complex, here today.

In last day of the league matches, Royal Kabaddi Club defeated Chenani Kabaddi Club by 23-20 scores, whereas Udhampur Kabaddi Club trounced Royal Kabaddi Club by 33-16 scores.

DYSSO Udhampur, Swaran Singh was the guest on the occasion. He advised the players to make fruitful use of the facilities, provided by the J&K State Sports Council at Udhampur.

Prominent among others were Mahesh Abrol Range Officer Forest Division Udhampur, Sheikh Tanveer president Udhampur District Kabaddi Association, Ashok Kumar Sharma general secretary of Kabaddi Association, Kuldeep Sharma, Rajeev Singh Rathore, Mohd Tariq and Sanjeevan Verma.

The tournament was organized under the overall supervision of Shaktish Chopra, Manager Subash Stadium Udhampur.

The matches were officiated by the technical panel of officials including Anil Sharma (Kabaddi Ccoach), Naveen Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Sharma, Rakesh Khajuria and Ram Kumar.