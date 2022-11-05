JU’s team beats SKUAST-J by 7 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Team of University of Jammu defeated SKUAST-Jammu team in its second encounter by 7 wickets, today.

After winning the toss, SKUAST-J posted a total of 94 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Rakesh top scored with 20 runs, followed by Shambhu Nath who scored 19 runs. From the bowling side, Mohammad Alyas was wrecker in chief from University of Jammu team who took 3 wickets, while Skipper Raj Kumar Bakshi and Shantul Raina shared 2 wickets each.

In reply, University of Jammu chased the total in 15.3 overs for the loss of 3 wickets and registered 7 wickets win over SKUAST-Jammu. Niranjan was amongst the top scorers who made 39 runs, followed by Deepak who scored 34 runs.

Shantul Raina was adjudged as man of the match for his all round performance.

Director, Sports and Physical Education Dr Daud Iqbal applauded the performance of University of Jammu.