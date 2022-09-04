JU’s proposed initiative of addl marks, credits to help sportspersons: Gul

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 4: Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul said that the Jammu University’s proposed initiative of the additional marks and credits will bring a big relief for the sportspersons who many times find it difficult to balance studies and sports.

There is often a clash between their academic calendar and participation in sports tournaments, she said and hoped that other institutions will also adopt this policy in the interest of sportspersons and their academic careers.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor Jammu University in a press conference yesterday shared the University’s proposed reform that would benefit the sportspersons in their academic journey.

The University has passed a resolution in its recently held academic council and has set in motion its proposed reform whereby students taking part in sports, NSS, NCC and Culture would be supported in their academic program by the University.

A high level committee has also been constituted to recommend the percentage and other parameters.

The Secretary welcomed Jammu University’s proposed initiative. She while appreciating this progressive initiative of the University has expressed gratitude to Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai.