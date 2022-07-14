Jugal Kishore inaugurates ‘Sansad Khel Spardha’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Member Parliament Jammu-Poonch Constituency, Jugal Kishore inaugurated ‘Sansad Khel Spardha’ for under-17 boys in the disciplines of Volleyball, Kabaddi and Tug of War at Khelgaon, near here today.

While Jugal Kishore was the chief guest on the occasion, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jammu, Sukhdev Raj Sharma alongwith Tehsildar Nagrota and Sarpanch Nagrota were the guests of honour.

Five hundred players and officials drawn from all 14 zones of District Jammu are taking part in this mega event.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest lauded the efforts of the department in promoting sports at the grass-root level.

He said the Centre as well as the Government of Jammu and Kashmir are committed to develop sports infrastructure and improve the standard of sports.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Dansal, Veena Tickoo and Activity Incharge Ram Murti.