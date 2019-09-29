JU organizes ‘Walkathon’ for Peace, Harmony, Save Environment, Fit India

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: Directorate of Sports and Physical Education – University of Jammu today organized a magnanimous event “Walkathon” which was flagged-off by Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu (JU).

Prof Manoj Dhar, who was chief guest on the occasion, advised the participants to actively participate in the sports activities to keep themselves physically fit and mentally sound. The chief guest also made an important announcement regarding the organization of Half Marathon, an International event to be organized by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, JU in collaboration with the Jammu Athletes Club on November 10, this year.

Around 1500 walkers including students, academia and dignitaries from both civil society and industry and J&K Police participated in the event. The participants pledged for Peace, Harmony, Save Environment and Fit India and walked for 5 kilometres in the City of Temples.

“Sports Unleashed” – a sports magazine published under the aegis of Directorate of Sports and Physical Education was also released by Prof Dhar and other dignitaries on the occasion. The magazine highlights the schedule of upcoming Mega Sports Events during the golden jubilee year 2019 marking 50 years of the establishment of the University.

The chief guest also unveiled the Souvenir T-Shirt, which was the official jersey of the walkathon event. The same jersey was distributed to the hundreds of participants taking part in the event.

Earlier, Dr Daud Iqbal Baba – Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, while delivering welcome address, briefed about the whole event. He also informed about the Mega Sports Events which are going to be held later this year.

Prof Kulwant Singh- Controller of Examinations, Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare, Dr Jatinder Khajuria – Registrar, Cluster University of Jammu, Prof Arti Bakshi, Prof Yog Raj Sharma, Prof Tajjudin, Prof Sushil, Prof Reyaz, Dr Sanjana Koul, Prabhat Singh – Veteran Marathon runner, Dr Neeraj Sharma (Special Secretary to the Vice Chancellor), Vinay Sharma, SP South Jammu, Prof Yashpal Sharma-Provost Hostels and Physical Directors of the various colleges, sports persons and members from the civil society also joined the event.

The formal proceedings of the event were carried out by Dr Komal Nagar, Incharge Assistant Director, Sports and Physical Education and Kussum Tickoo was the announcer on the occasion.