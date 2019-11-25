JU Kho-Kho team seals berth in QFs of Inter-University C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: The Kho-Kho (Women) team of University of Jammu sealed berth in the quarterfinals of the ongoing North Zone Inter-University Kho-Kho (Women) Tournament 2019-20 at Dr RML University Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Jammu University defeated Lucknow University, Bhivani University and CSJM University Kanpur.

Tomorrow, the JU team will play against the host team of Dr RML University Faizabad.

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu congratulated the team members for showing tremendous performance and qualifying for the quarterfinal.