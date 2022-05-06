JU Gatka team wins two bronze medals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: The University of Jammu Gatka men team won two bronze medals in the ongoing All India Inter-University Gatka (M&W) Championship 2021-22, being organized by the Sant Baba Bagh Singh University Jallandhar (Pb.)

The first bronze medal was won by the University Team comprising Jasmeet Singh, Jasvinder Singh and Gurtaj Singh in the Fari Soti Free Style Team event and the other bronze medal was won by the team comprising Satvinder Singh, Gurtaj Singh and Jasmeet Singh in the Single Soti Full Strike Team event.

Love Preet Singh and Simran Deep Kour are accompanying the University Team as a coach and manager respectively.