Jodhamal School students present Rs 2 lakh cheque to IG CRPF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Jodhamal School Head Boy Dhairya Choudhary, Head Girl Zitin Koul, Deputy Head Boy Jodhdeep Singh and Deputy Head Girl Osmi Gupta presented a cheque amounting to Rs 2 lakh to Inspector General CRPF, Jammu Sector Subhash Chandra in presence of DIG Sarbjit Singh, Joginder Singh, Commandant Sanjeev Kumar and Staff Officer to IG Mukhatyar Singh Commandant in a brief ceremony held at IG Jammu Headquarter here.

The Cheque was for Bharat Ke Veer, Fund of Paramilitary Forces.

On this occasion, Jodhamal School students spoke and lauded the role of CRPF for their courage and relentless services to the people during highly turbulent situations whether flash floods, cyclones or combating internal insurgency in J&K, North East or Naxal infested areas of the country.

IGP in his address and other officers present on the occasion appreciated the views and sentiments expressed by Jodhamal School students.

Team Jodhamal School was accompanied by Narinder Singh, Vijay Jamwal Manger Transport and Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Administrative Officer Jodhamal School.