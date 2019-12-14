Jodhamal Kuthiala scholarships awarded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 14: Rai Bahadur Jodhamal Kuthiala scholarships for the year 2019 were awarded to the students in a function at Jodhamal Public School, here.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring was the chief guest on the occasion, while Anuradha Gupta, Director School Education Jammu was the guest of honour.

Arati Kuthiala, Director and Vikrant Kuthiala also attended the function.

Scholarship of Rs 10,000 each were given to meritorious girls students studying in class 10th, 11th and 12th of Govt Schools of border areas of Jammu Province. 8 girls each from the border areas of Jammu, Samba, Poonch, Kathua and Rajouri districts were awarded the scholarship.

For the year 2019-20, Himachal Pradesh chapter was also added for the scholarship, wherein scholarships were awarded at village Nagri near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.

Around 25 girls studying in classes between 3rd and 12th were awarded scholarships.

Mr Kansal appreciated the gesture of giving scholarships to the girls from remote border areas of Jammu province, also remarked at the amazing street plays performed by the students.

Trustee of Jodhamal School, Nandan Kuthiala extended thanks to School Education Department for its cooperation, while Dr Deep Khare, Principal of Jodhamal School presented vote of thanks.

The proceedings of the function were conducted by Nandani Bakshi.