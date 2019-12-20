Jodhamal Juniors celebrate Annual Sports Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 20: The pre-primary wing of Jodhamal Public School celebrated its Annual Sports Day with great zeal and enthusiasm in which students of Pre Nursery, LKG and UKG participated.

Trustees of the institution, Nandan Kuthiala and Arati Kuthiala, Principal, Dr Deep Khare and the Vice Principal of the school, Shefali Sanwal were present to grace the event.

The event was inaugurated by the releasing of tri-colour balloons in the air.

The day witnessed a series of competitive events following innovative themes right from play group to UKG. Cartoon Character race, banana race, Frog race, parrot and chilly race, rabbit and carrot race, penguin race, balloon bursting competition and musical chair (skating) were some of the major highlights of the event.

Tiny tots showcased competitiveness and performed very well in each of the events. It was a perfect day to put their physical and mental abilities to test. Little kids participated and performed in various events with full vigor.

The day concluded with some action packed races for pre primary school staff, wherein all the teachers actively participated so as to demonstrate the importance of sports and games in life.

Dr Deep Khare, Principal of Jodhamal Public School appreciated the hard work put in by Neetu Johri, co-coordinator,Dolly Chandhoke, Amita Charak, Manvinder Kour, Priyanka Verma, Gagandeep Kour, Suvidha Anand, Nikita Gupta, Chanchal Kaushik, Arti Jamwal, Vinti Bhasin teachers of the pre-primary wing, Kamal Anand and CCA Coodinator, Deepali Puri to make this event a grand success.