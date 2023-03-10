JMC Mayor flags off J&K Veterans’ team for Inter State Cricket Tourney to Dehradun

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rajinder Sharma today flagged off a cricket team of J&K Veterans Cricket Association (JKVCA) for Inter State Cricket Tournament to be held at Dehradun.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor gave the players best wishes for their bilateral series with Veterans Cricket Association of Uttarakhand. He also appreciated the efforts of JKVCA for taking new initiatives to bring all the passionate cricket lovers under a single platform and to play active and competitive cricket.

He added that Fit India Movement has gained momentum in India and veterans are passionately coming back to every sport because of this. He wished JKVCA success in coming inter-state tournament and assured full support to them in future too.

Vivek Suri (general secretary, J&K Veterans Cricket Association) was also present on the occasion. The members of team of JKVCA for Inter State Cricket Tournament are Vivek Suri (Captain), Amit Kumar, Ashish Singh, Rajesh Dutt, Sachin Jamwal, Vishal Manchanda, Sunil Jalla, Ashwani Jandyal, Irfan, Sachin Singh and Abhishek Sharma.