J&K’s Chirag wins silver award in Commonwealth Essay Competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Brought laurels to India, Jammu and Kashmir’s Chirag Bhandari has won silver award in Commonwealth Essay Competition for the second time.

Chirag is currently studying in 12 Standard in GD Goenka Public School, Gurgaon. This remarkable achievement places him as the sole representative from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this accolade twice, having also secured the honour in 2021.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition is an illustrious event that dates back to 1883 and is organized by The Royal Commonwealth Society in London. The competition is the world’s oldest of its kind, attracting young writers from across the Commonwealth nations.

Chirag Bhandari’s feat becomes even more exceptional as he has been awarded in the senior category of the competition, a recognition that highlights his exceptional literary talent and dedication to writing. This year’s theme, “Youth in Commonwealth,” saw Chirag’s work shine, emphasizing the role of young people in the diverse and dynamic Commonwealth community.

He has also received a High Commendation at Y-20 (Youth-20) India talks; an event organized by the Government of India and the Y-20 Consortium, under the aegis of the G-20 Summit, earlier this year. He has also co-authored a research paper on “Lost Legends of India.

Chirag has dedicated this award to his late Grandfather and his mentor Yashpal Gupta who sowed in him the seeds of curiosity and public speaking from a young age. Chirag’s accomplishments are not only a testament to his dedication but also a source of inspiration for young minds across the nation. His exceptional achievements emphasize the importance of nurturing talent, celebrating diversity, and recognizing the potential of India’s youth.