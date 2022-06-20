JKP Basketball team emerges overall winner

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: JKP Basketball team defeated Swiss Kashmir team by 21-16 points in the finals of the tournament and emerged as overall winners, while Iqbal Singh was declared as most valuable player as well as player of the tournament, organised by Kashmir Basketball Association at Gindun Park Rajbagh from June 16 to 19, here.

ADGP Armed, SJM Gillani honoured the J&K Police Basketball team at Armed Police Headquarters, here today. The ADGP appreciated the role of SO Sports and DySP Sports APHQ J&K for honing the talent of the team. The ADGP also complimented the coaches for imparting effective and result oriented training to the players who made it possible for the team to win the UT level championship in which 12 teams from across the J&K (UT) participated.

The ADGP laid emphasis on regular practice of the team to fetch even better results in future.

Team: Amit Bharti (Coach) Sumit Kumar (Coach), Iqbal Singh (Assistant Coach), Vishal Choudhary, Vishal Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Avinash Digra, Sachin Digra, Rajat Singh and Rishab Singh.

Syed Sajad Hussain Pvt Secretary to ADGP Armed J&K and Kuldeep Handoo, DySP (Sports) APHQ were also present on the occasion.