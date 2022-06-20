Dillar Khan wins Muttal Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 20: Wrestler Dillar Khan of J&K Police lifted 45th Annual Muttal Dangal title by defeating Tinku of Rohtak (Haryana) in the 1st out that lasted for 24 minutes at Muttal, here today.

The event was organized by Muttal Dangal Committee in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of Makhan Lal, Sarpanch (Chairman), Sukhdev Singh, Naib Sarpanch (Vice-chairman), Chuni Lal (General secretary) and Retired ZEO Channay Ram (Co-ordinator).

President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma was the chief guest who distributed prizes among the winners and runner-ups in presence of other dignitaries.

The winners of the main bout was awarded with a cash of Rs 7000, while runner-up wrestler was awarded with cash prize of Rs 5000, besides the 2nd bout was won by Vikas of Delhi by defeating Teg Singh of Reasi and the 3rd bout was secured by Chandi of Kolhapur (Maharashtra) by trouncing Jagdev Singh of Reasi, the 4th bout was won by Anil of Dangak by defeating Sanjay of Delhi, the 5th bout was clinched by Subash Chander of Reasi by defeating Ravan of Rohtak and 6th bout was secured by Subash Cander of Choprashop by defeating Sudesh of Delhi.

The bouts were officiated by Sunny Sharma, Munshi Ram, Vijay Kumar, Romesh Chander, Krishan Singh, Om Parkash Verma, Kuldeep Sharma and Pankaj Kumar.

The proceeding of Dangal was conducted by Rakesh Kumar, while Channay Ram presented the vote of thanks.

A total of 56 bouts were held in this Dangal which was smoothly conducted by the organizing committee including Makhan Lal Sarpanch, Sukhdev Singh, Chuni Lal, Channay Ram, Rakesh Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Panch Darshan Singh, Munshi Ram, Yousaf Master, Krishan Kumar, Dewan Chand and Bag Hussain.