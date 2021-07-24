JKCA Sub-Committee visits Ladakh, meets stakeholders, ensures boost to cricket activities

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Ensuring better cricket activities in future, appointed by BCCI, three-member committee of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) today visited Union Territory of Ladakh and met all the stakeholders. An official communique said that the three member Sub-Committee of JKCA paid a two-day visit to Leh.

Pertinent to mention that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in its judgement had desired that JKCA should extend its reach to Ladakh as well and ensure that cricketing facilities and infrastructure are made available to the youth of this remote area as well.

The Sub-Committe comprising Brig Anil Gupta (retd), Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi and International Cricketer Mithun Manhas apart from interacting with the various stakeholders also physically visited the existing facilities and the proposed cricket stadium at Leh.

During its meeting with the representatives of Leh District Cricket Association led by their President Padma Tamcho it emerged that despite the constraints of height and weather, Cricket was the most popular game among the youth.

On enquiry by Brig Anil Gupta, if the local girls also played cricket, it emerged the game was popular among them as well.

Sethi asked the association representatives to forward to JKCA the names of talented cricketers both boys and girls so that their skills can further be honed.

Manhas recommended that local level tournaments must be conducted by the Association to keep the interest of the youth alive.

Association members presented a memorandum in which it was requested to organise tournaments for various age groups and construct one proper cricket ground at Leh, the handout read.

The Sub-Committee also met Advocate Tashi Gyalson, CEC LAHDC, Leh who also projected the requirement of constructing an exclusive cricket stadium at Leh.

Accompanied by the CEC, the Sub-Committe later visited the proposed site of the stadium where it also interacted with Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, DC Leh, Secretary Sports and other officials of Sports Department.

Manhas provided useful tips about development of the pitch and the ground while Sethi suggested of creating adequate parking facilities as well.

Brig Gupta asked the officials to prepare a proper draft project report along with sketch of the ground for vetting before final decision to submit the same to BCCI is taken.

The Sub-Committee will soon be visiting Kargil also, it read.