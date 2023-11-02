JKCA has no role in conducting LCL: Gupta

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: After frequent queries about the much hyped Legends Cricket League, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has clarified that they have no role in conducting the League.

A handout has been issued by Member Administration, Brigadier Anil Gupta has mentioned that Legends Cricket League is a private League and JKCA has no involvement in its conduct. It is like any other League being played locally or in other parts of the country which are not recognised by the BCCI or JKCA. Like other leagues, the Legend Cricket League also has its own revenue model.

The statement said according to the BCCI rules, the player has to quit Indian Cricket completely to be eligible to play in private leagues. Brigadier Anil Gupta also cautioned that certain media persons are portraying the Legends Cricket League as an International event but it is clarified that it is not an International event as it is not recognised by the ICC. However, the cricket fans in Jammu will be able to watch their favourite stars (Ex-Cricketers) including foreign cricketers.