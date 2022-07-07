JKCA A2, A3 win by virtue of 1st innings’ lead

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Gursimran Singh, Shourya Manhas, Shoriya Sharma, Akshit Gandral, Mohd Naved, Vasu Sharma, Bismadh Singh, Piyush Kant and Udhay Pratap Singh emerged star performers as JKCA A2 and A3 teams scripted victories by virtue of first innings leads in the ongoing Under-19 Men’s Multi-Day Cricket Tournament, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) at four different venues across the Union Territory.

Today, the two rain-hit matches yesterday were resumed from the same situation at the two venues of Jammu province only.

At Jammu University Ground, JKCA A3 got the better of A4 on the basis of first innings lead.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 65/2, JKCA A4 declared their innings at 261/7 in 60 overs in their second innings to set a target of 186 runs for the rivals to be chased in 29 overs. Damanpreet Singh (72), Ishan Bali (42) and Arnav Gupta (42) were the main scorers. Bismadh took 4 wickets and Naved claimed 1 wicket.

In their second essay, JKCA A3 while chasing 187 for victory, managed to score 178/4, thus remained short of 9 runs from outright victory. However, emerged winner by virtue of first innings lead. Akshit Gandral (98) and Shoriya Sharma (68) were the main contributors. For bowling side, Piyush Kant took 4 wickets.

At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, in reply to JKCA A2’s score of 285 runs, Team A1 after resuming from an overnight score of 48/0 in 15.4 overs bundled out for a paltry total of 138 runs. Rhytham Sharma top scored with 41 runs, while Jahanvir Singh and Vanshaj Sharma contributed 26 and 20 runs respectively. Vasu Sharma was pick of the bowlers who took 4 wickets, while Shourya Manhas and Madhav Sharma claimed 2 wickets each.

JKCA A2 in their second innings were 149/3 in 26 overs. Gursimran Singh scored power-packed 91 off 56 balls, while Shourya Manhas contributed 37 off 37 balls. Aryan Sharma took 2 wickets and Udhay Pratap Singh claimed one. Team A2 was declared winner by virtue of first innings lead.

The matches were officiated by Deepak Gupta, Vikram Dogra, Girdhari Lal and Dayal Singh as Umpires, while Ashok Singh and Heena Mehra acted as scorers.