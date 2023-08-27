JKBA holds annual body meet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Baseball Association (JKBA) held its annual general body meeting at Jammu. The meeting was attended by Raju Sharma president, Farooq Ahmad general secretary, all office bearers of J&K Baseball Association and district office bearers of J&K Baseball Association.

President of J&K Baseball Association highlighted some significant issues, future plans and initiatives to promote and strengthen the Baseball in both the regions of J&K Union Territory. During the meeting the achievements and hurdles faced by the J&K Baseball Association were also given threadbare discussion.

Further it was decided that an Online portal for players will be lunched for registration to stream line the registration process in a smart and efficient way and it will uphold the sanctity and transparency in the Association.