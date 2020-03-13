J&K wins gold, silver in Snow Baseball C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

GULMARG, Mar 13: Jammu and Kashmir Snow Baseball teams excelled in the 1st edition of Khelo India Winter Games, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India and Sports Authority of India at world famous Ski Resort, here.

The five day long games were played in open age categories for both men and women teams drawn from across the country.

J&K Snow Baseball men’s team defeated Rajasthan by seven homes to four (7-4) in the summit clash to lift the title, while in woman final, the team from Uttarakhand defeated J&K eves in a close contest by nine homes to seven (9-7) in the finals to lift the title.

The games witnessed sensational Baseball played by various players throughout the championship and it has certainly encouraged and attracted many budding baseball talents.

The chief guest and other dignitaries presented trophies and medals to winners and runners-up teams on the occasion.

Office bearers of J&K Baseball Association including General Secretary, Sabreena Jan and Fida Hussain Fidvi lauded the efforts of the players for this achievement.