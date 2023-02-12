J&K wins 3 gold medals on 3rd day of Khelo India Winter Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 12: Jammu and Kashmir put up a spectacular show on 3rd day of Khelo India winter Games with one gold each in Figure Skaters Girls event (15-19 age group), Junior Girls Long Distance Competition and Alpine Category 01 Boys as Sunny weather blessed Gulmarg on Sunday and all the events scheduled for the day were conducted smoothly at all the venues.

The sports events fixed for 3rd day of Winter Games included Ice Stock, Ice Hockey, Ice Skating, Bandy Curling, Bobsleighing & Skelton, Snow Shoe, Nordic, Ski Mountaineering, Alpine G Slalom and Cross Country.

During the events, a huge number of spectators clapped and shouted to extend support to their favourite teams. Meanwhile, winners were awarded prizes by the officers and officials of J&K Sports Councils after winning top position by defeating opponent teams and players.

Earlier in Bandy, Gujarat won first position, Haryana second position while Maharashtra satisfied with third position. Similarly, in Ice Skating of 1000 m for the Senior Girls category, Swarali Ashutosh Deo of Maharashtra achieved 1st position, Raina Kukreja of Haryana got 2nd position and Anushka Merchant of Haryana obtained 3rd position.

In the same event of Senior Men, Suyog Sanjay Tapkir of Maharashtra wrested 1st position, Anubhav Gupta from UP and Padma Gurmeet of Ladakh got 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In Figure Skaters event of Boys (13-15 years), Kapish Kaushik and Utkarsh Saxena both players from Haryana got first and second positions respectively while Ayush Jaguri of Uttrakhand had to satisfy with 3rd position.

In Figure Skaters Girls (15-19 years), Wafa Tariq from J&K topped, followed by Chelsi Singh of Haryana, who won 2nd position and Shezan Wani (J&K) secured 3rd position. Also, in Figure Skaters Senior Girls category, Kashish Sharma stayed at top while Suyog Sanjay Tapkir obtained top position in Speed Skaters in Senior Men category.

Aman Thakur (HAWS) got gold medal in Senior Men Long Distance competition, Ghulam Haider (Ladakh) won gold in Junior Boys Long Distance competition, Dhanalaksmi (Karnataka) received Gold in Senior Women Long Distance category and Sara (J&K) bagged Gold in Junior Girls Long Distance.

In Nordic 15 km (Men), Shubham Parihar (Army Red) got 1st position and in Nordic 1.5 km (Junior Girls), Shabnum (HP) scaled top position. Farhat Shabir (J&K) and Priyanshu Kawan (UK) achieved first position in Alpine Catogery 01 Boys and Alpine Category 02 Boys, respectively.

Secretary J&K Sports council while speaking at Kongdoori said that all the events are going as per schedule at all the venues.