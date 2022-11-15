J&K wheelchair basketball girl welcomed at Srinagar airport

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 15: Another wheelchair basketball player from Kashmir, Ishrat was received at Srinagar International Airport by the officials of J&K Sports Council.

Ishrat, like Insha who arrived yesterday, was also part of the Indian women’s wheelchair basketball team that won the silver medal in an international tournament.

For Ishrat, this was the second international outing as she represented the country earlier in an international event in Thailand. “I always dreamt of making it big despite my physical limitations and by representing the country in international events, I feel the journey has just begun and I am ready to give my best shot whether it comes to training or performing in the bigger events,” said elated Ishrat.

Ishrat was also part of the selection cum training camp organized by the J&K Sports Council last month in Multipurpose Indoor Hall Shadipora, Sumbal Bandipora for the Indian Wheelchair Basketball team in association with Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI) and Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS).

Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull acknowledged the hard work of J&K athletes which she said is reflected in their performance, as this year too many athletes from the union territory triumphed in championships and tournaments held across the country and elsewhere.