J&K UT Karate Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: 1st J&K UT Sub Junior, Cadet, Junior and Senior Karate Championship 2019 concluded at Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu with great enthusiasm, here.

The Championship is being organized by Amateur Karate Do Association of Jammu & Kashmir (AKAJK).

More than 600 participants from different districts namely Jammu, Rajouri, Kathua, Reasi, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Doda, Shopian and Samba participated in the tournament.

Ravi Singh, Sports Officer Jammu was the chief guest, while Anil Gupta, Chairman AKAJK, Rahil Gupta, Vice President AKAJK and Shihan Ambedkar Gupta (General Secretary Karate Association of India) were the guests of honour on the closing ceremony.

The tournament was conducted as per the rules and regulations of WKF/ KAI. and under the technical supervision of Referees & Judges of (KAI). Those who conducted the bouts were Amit Sangra (III Dan Black Belt), Inspector J&K Police; Sanjay Tutoo, President Referee Commission AKAJK, Tarun Sharma (III Dan Black Belt), Ganesh Gupta, Rinku Sharma, Dr Gulam Mustafa Mir, Anil, Tushar Jandial, Anup Singh, Sahil Sambayal, Vikas and Deepa Sharma.