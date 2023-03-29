J&K team excels in Sr National Fencing C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: J&K Fencing team has brought laurels to the Union Territory in the recently concluded 33rd Senior National Fencing championship held at Pune.

Fencing players of JK UT gave an excellent display of fencing. In men’s sabre category, Vishal Thapar reached semifinals after defeating his opponent Varinder Johal by 15-9 in quarterfinals but in semifinals he was defeated by Abhay Shinde of Maharashtra in a breath taking match. In women foil category, Riya Bakshi also reached semifinals defeating Sonia of Manipur by 15-14 in quarters but was defeated by Radhika of Kerala by 15-6.

In the team event in men sabre category, J&K team comprising of Vishal Thapar, Javed Ahmed, Mayank Sharma and Amit Chib defeated Haryana team by 45-43 in a well contested match. But in semifinals, the team could match the aggression of SSCB by a margin of 45-23.

Meanwhile, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul has appreciated the performance of J&K fencing team and reiterated every support and help to sportspersons who are striving hard in winning medals for country and J&K.

President, J&K Amateur Fencing Association, MJ Sharma hoped that the J&K fencing team will win medals for country and J&K in future at international and national events.