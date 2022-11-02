J&K remains runner-up in Sr National Wushu C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 2: 31st Senior National Wushu Championship concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Complex, in which J&K stood runner-up in the Sanda event by securing 12 medals including four Gold, three Silver and five Bronze medals, here today.

Jammu and Kashmir players who succeeded to win medals including Rajinder Singh (Gold), Abhishek (Gold), Surya Bhanu Pratap (Gold), Sahil Sambyal (Gold) Goutam (Silver), Owais Sarwar (Silver), Kamran (Silver) Haqeek (Bronze), Naveed (Bronze), Showkat (Bronze) and Tanshiv Raina (Bronze).

In Sanda event, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) remained first by securing 30 points with 4 Gold, 3 Silver and 1 Bronze medal, while J&K stood runner-up by clinching 28 points with 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze medals and All India Police (AIP) clinched 3rd place by gaining with 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals.

In Taluo event, SSCB stood 1st by securing 63 points with 9 Gold, 5 Silver and 3 Bronze medals, while Manipur remained runner-up by clinching 35 points with 3 Gold, 5 Silver and 5 Bronze medals and Arunachal Pradesh stood 2nd runner-up by bagging 31 points with Gold-4, Silver-3 and Bronze-2.

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) stood 1st overall champion with 93 points, while AIP remained 2nd overall champion with 49 points during the tournament.

The guests of the closing ceremony were Nasir Aslam Wani (Chairman J&K Wushu Association), Nuzhat Ara (Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir), Vijay Saraf (President Wushu Association of J&K), Suhel Ahmad (CEO WAI), Nadeem Ahmad (Dy. Director SAI Jammu), Maneesh Kacker (Vice President-WA), Shivender Dubey (Treasurer), Sadat Aslam (Vice President J&K Wushu Association) and Kuldeep Handoo (Dronacharya Awardee).