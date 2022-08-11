J&K Police’s every District, Unit wings start celebrating the week

Har Ghar Tiranga National Campaign going on

*PHQ sanctions funds to different DDOs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 11: Har Ghar Tiranga–a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has started with full swing and fervor across Jammu and Kashmir with all districts, units and wings of J&K Police organizing different programme to mark the week. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is witnessing overwhelming response of the students, youth and the locals.

As a part of this campaign, programmes were organized by IRP 9th Battalion, JKAP 5th Battalion and IRP 6th Battalion jointly, IRP 20th Battalion, IRP 11th Battalion, District Police Reasi, Poonch, Baramulla and Budgam at different places of the UT.

IRP 9th Battalion APC Parihaspora in collaboration with Government High School Yakhmanpora Devar Parihaspora organised “Har Ghar Tiranga March Rally”. Abdul Qayoom Commandant IRP-9th Battalion flagged off the rally in which the students of Government High School Yakhmanpora participated enthusiastically. Abdul Qayoom highlighted the vital importance of independence and role of freedom fighters who laid down their precious lives for the freedom of the country.

IRP-20th Battalion organized Special Tiranga Marches on the theme “Aan Baan Shaan of Tiranga” at Government School Ahanger Mohalla Yakmanpora Pattan Baramulla in which officers and men of the unit, students and staff of the school besides the locals of the area, Sarpanchs, Panchs took part. During campaign, Baqar Samoon Commandant IRP-20th Battalion spoke about the history of Independence in the light of Dandi March and also the importance of the National flag.

A joint Tiranga march by the officers and men of JKAP 5th Battalion and IRP 6th Battalion was taken out today on the Boulevard Road, Srinagar to mark the week. The march was held to spread awareness about our National Flag. Hundreds of leaflets highlighting the salient features of the Tiranga were also distributed among citizens.

IRP 11th Battalion organized story telling competition at Battalion Headquarters Anantnag as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The programme was attended by students of Government Middle School Hanji Mohalla Batengoo Anantnag and students of Police Public School DPL Anantnag, besides officers and officials of this unit, teachers of both the schools and respectable of locality. After the culmination of storytelling competition, Tiranga rally was taken out from Battalion Headquarters DPL Anantnag to Khanbal Chowk Anantnag. The Tiranga rally was organized in Baramulla which was led by SSP Baramulla.

In Reasi Nukkad Natak was organised at Bus stand Reasi in which artists from Abinay Kala Manch Reasi inspired the people with their mesmerizing presentation and put across a message of hoisting the tricolour. In Katra Nukkad Natak event was organized at Fountain Chowk Katra and Railway Station in which students of Amba kids School Panthal participated and grace the occasion with a message regarding Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

Events were organized by Poonch Police which included storytelling competition by Police Post Mankote at GHSS Mankote, a special Tiranga march by Police Post Jhullas in collaboration with locals from Jhullas Chowk to Army ground. Similarly, in cooperation with Army Goodwill School management a storytelling competition and cultural activity program was organized at Army Goodwill School, Gagrian, besides a painting and drawing competition was organized in Government HSS Buffliaz.

In addition to this, District administration, J&K Police organized a massive Tiranga rally in South Kashmir’s Tral area. 7000 students of 215 schools and 3000 civilians holding tricolor participated in the event at Sports Stadium Bajawani, Tral. DC Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Chowdhary and SSP Awantipora Shri Mohd Yousaf presided over the event.

As a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Budgam Police today distributed national flags among the people across the district.

For the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned necessary funds to different DDOs for organizing special Tiranga Marches, Nukkad Nataks on the theme “Aan Baan Shaan of Tiranga”. Besides Tiranga Marches, special programmes are being organized and conducted with the public, especially with the students and youth, to celebrate our association with the National Flag.