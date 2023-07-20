J&K Police Solve Burglary Case, Recovers Stolen Property

SRINAGAR, July 20: Police on Thursday claimed to have solved a burglary case when they arrested the accused and recovered stolen property in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said on July 15, Police Station Pattan received a complaint from one Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Wailoo Pattan, stating therein that some unknown burglars entered his Kiryana Shop situated at Wailoo Pattan on June 23 when he kept his shop locked during Friday prayers and stole Edible oil and other Kiryana items.

Accordingly, Police Station Pattan registered Case FIR number 232/2023 under relevant sections of the law, and an investigation was started.

During the course of the investigation of the case, with the help of technical and human resources, the names of some suspects came to light.

Police With the help of CCTV footage, burglar Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Wailoo Pattan, was identified and called for questioning. After thorough interrogation, the accused confessed to the commission of a crime. He was arrested immediately in the instant case, the police added.

On his disclosure, all stolen property, including edible oil and Kiryana property, was recovered from his possession.