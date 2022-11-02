J&K players shine in Nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: J&K players of Kudo Martial Arts Association brought laurels to the Union Territory in the 13th Kudo National and 14the Akshay Kumar International Tournament.

The tournament was organised by Kudo International Federation of India (KIFI) at Bardoli in Gujarat from Oct 24 to 30, wherein 4500 students participated from across the country.

J&K students left no stone unturned to give their best and gave befitting reply to their opponents by winning 12 Gold, 10 Silver and 10 Bronze medals in different categories of boys and girls.

The team was headed by president of the Association, Gulshan Rattan and general secretary, Rajinder Gupta.