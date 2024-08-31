J&K Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone felicitated by Ludhiana Bar Association

Ludhiana (Punjab), Aug 31: Jammu and Kashmir Para Cricket Team Captain Amir Hussain Lone, has set an example by making a mark in the cricketing world despite losing his hands in an accident as a child was felicitated by the Ludhiana Bar Association on Saturday.

On the occasion, Amir shared his life experiences and said that after losing his hands at the age of eight, his life reached a very sad state, but he made cricket his point of support.

He acknowledged that initially, it was very difficult for him to throw the ball with his feet.

Ludhiana Bar Association President Chetan Verma expressed his happiness on meeting Amir Hussain Lone. He also appreciated the hard work and courage of the player.

Amir has been playing professional cricket since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para Cricket.

He bowls using his feet and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck. Amir lost both his arms in an accident at his father’s mill when he was eight years old. (Agencies)