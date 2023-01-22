J&K excels in Nat’l Fencing C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 22: J&K fencers excelled in the 24th Sub Junior (Under-14) National Fencing Championship by winning three medals, held at Ernakulam in Kerala from January 10 to 14.

Manik Sharma won individual bronze medal in sabre event, while in sabre team event, team players including Dhananjay Pandit, Manik Sharma, Harnidh Singh and Devkaran Singh Jamwal outclassed their opponent team and also won bronze medal for J&K.

In the girls section, the sabre team players including Antalya Jamwal, Sabrena Choudhary, Eknoor Kour and Shrija Bali won silver medal for the UT.

All the fencers are trained by Ujjwal Gupta, former international fencer and Shotu Lal Sharma, Instructor J&K Sports Council.

Ujjwal Gupta, former fencer and Rajan Prashar accompanied the team as coaches while Maninder Pal Singh and Surjeet Kour accompanied the team as managers.

Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul and convener J&K Amatuer Fencing Association Rashid Ahmed Choudhary and others congratulated the fencers on their achievements.