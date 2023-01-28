J&K enters QF of Junior National Handball

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: J&K today entered the quarterfinal stage of the ongoing 44th Junior National (boys) Handball Championship at Tamil Nadu.

In the pre-quarterfinal encounter, J&K defeated Mumbai Handball Academy by 21-13 to reach the last eight stages of the competition.

Both J&K skipper—Rahul Bura and goal-keeper, Dhruv Seth were declared best players for their outstanding performances.

Now, in the quarterfinals, slated for tomorrow, J&K has been pitted against Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, in the league round, J&K defeated Maharashtra by 34-18 and trounced Daman and Diu by 38-12. In another group match, J&K held Jharkhand to a 28-28 draw to qualify for the knockout stages.

In total, 32 teams are taking part in the Junior National, organised by the Tamil Nadu Handball Association under the aegis of Handball Federation of India (HFI).

The J&K team is accompanied by Vipan Photra and Rishi Sharma as coach and manager respectively.